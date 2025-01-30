Kristi Noem Threatens To Illegally Cut Off Funds For NGOs

Someone needs to remind Kristi Noem that cabinet secretaries don't control appropriations. Congress does. Here's Trump's new DHS Secretary telling Fox's Will Cain they're going to suspend aid for nonprofits that are helping out all those migrants they want to lock up in Gitmo.

NOEM: Today we are announcing that we have stopped all grant funding that's being abused by NGOs to facilitate illegal immigration into this country. So it's amazing to me the hundreds of millions of dollars that have been spent by the federal government that has been sent to NGOs to facilitate this invasion of our country. So I've taken action to stop those funds, to reevaluate them, and to make sure that we're actually using the taxpayer dollars in a way that strengthens this country, that keeps us safe. So, I think people are curious how we look at grants that are given out by federal agencies and how they're utilized, and that evaluation needs to be done. And we're not spending another dime to help the destruction of this country.

Noem then proceeded to gripe that those same NGOs aren't spending enough time evangelizing instead:

Noem said she made the decision after changing her mind about the benefits of nonprofits over the years. "I was one of those Americans that years ago, when somebody said NGO to me, I thought, oh, that's amazing," she explained. "That's a nonprofit that's out there telling somebody about Jesus, or spreading faith and salvation, or doing good work and charitable work, helping people that are less fortunate." "And then I realized over the years, it's been perverted into this shadow government."

Looks like it will be full employment time plus for all the lawyers Trump is going to keep busy for the next four years with this bullshit, since it's obvious the Republicans in Congress are complicit and willing to let him run amok again no matter how badly he undermines their own authority and continues to break the law. They'd be drawing up articles of impeachment already if this was a Democrat pulling this crap.