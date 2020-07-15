Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Oklahoma's GOP Governor Kevin Stitt Tests Positive For COVID

Appearing on Fox News, Stitt said just before Trump's Tulsa rally, "We're going to be very safe."
By Ed Scarce
51 min ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Stitt went to Trump's Tulsa rally, didn't wear a mask, and like the rest of them, didn't social distance. He said at the time, appearing on Fox News, "If you feel safer at home, we don’t want you to come to that rally, but if you do feel OK, we want you to come to the rally and have a good time. We’re going to be very safe."

A reminder that Herman Cain, who also attended that rally, is still in hospital.

Source: KOCO, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced during a news conference Wednesday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stitt said the positive test result came back at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. He said he feels fine, but he had a little bit of fever and body aches. Stitt said he is now isolated at home, away from his family and he will continue working.

Stitt’s wife, Sarah and his children have tested negative, he said.

The governor said he would not have been contagious since before Saturday. He said he's working with contact tracers.

Stitt said he believes he's the first governor in the nation to test positive for the virus.

Appearing on Fox News before Trump's Tulsa rally, Stitt said this:

"My response to those folks, the naysayers, is ‘When is the right time?’ The coronavirus is in the United States, it’s in Oklahoma, we have to take precautions, but we have the freedoms to stay at home. You have the freedoms to come to this rally."

"We just believe in freedoms in Oklahoma. If you want to wear a mask, we want you to do it. If you feel safer at home, we don’t want you to come to that rally, but if you do feel OK, we want you to come to the rally and have a good time. We’re going to be very safe."

Famous last words, eh Governor?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Trump's Contact Tracing Failure

Trump's Contact Tracing Failure

The people at Trump's rallies are suicide bombers. How many will they infect and kill? Because of Trump's contact tracing failure we may never know.
Jun 29, 2020
By spocko

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us