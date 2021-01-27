Politics
Oklahoma Trying To Return Its $2m Stockpile Of Hydroxychloroquine

In April, Gov. Kevin Stitt, who ordered the hydroxychloroquine purchase, defended it by saying that while it may not be a useful treatment for the coronavirus, the drug had multiple other uses and “that money will not have gone to waste in any respect.”
By Ed Scarce
13 hours ago by Ed Scarce
From an April 28 press conference.

At the time of the purchase, Gov. Kevin Stitt said the drug hydroxychloroquine was shown to be an effective treatment for the coronavirus when in fact his decision was mostly based on currying favor with Donald Trump.

Source: The Frontier

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has been tasked with attempting to return a $2 million stockpile of a malaria drug once touted by former President Donald Trump as a way to treat the coronavirus.

But nearly a year later the state is trying to offload the drug back to its original supplier, California-based FFF Enterprises, Inc, a private pharmaceutical wholesaler.
...
Stitt was criticized last year for the $2 million purchase, a move viewed by some as a partisan move to curry favor with conservatives who were defending Trump amid criticism of his own support of the drug. But Stitt defended the purchase at the time by likening it to the race early last year to procure personal protective equipment for Oklahomans, believing it was better to have the hydroxychloroquine stockpile and not need it, rather than to later learn the drug was useful but not have it.

