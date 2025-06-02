Mike Lindell Wants His Pillows At Defamation Trial To Prove They Aren’t 'Lumpy'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell threatened to bring one of his pillows to his defamation trial to prove it wasn't "lumpy."

Over the weekend, Lindell talked to MAGA influencer Steve Bannon about the trial he was facing on Monday after being sued by Dominion Voting Systems and one of its employees. Lindell has accused the voting machine manufacturer of rigging the 2020 election against President Donald Trump.

"Yeah, you guys, MyPillow and myself Monday morning, the trial starts," Lindell explained. "MyPillow's being sued, everybody. By the way, Steve, this is the same lawyer that, in the deposition, called my pillows lumpy."

"I told my lawyers, maybe I should bring him one inside," he continued. "He said, Mike, let's not go there."

Lindell insisted that the judge overseeing the trial did not like him.

"But you guys, we have a big benefit," he insisted. "It is a jury trial. And this is for all of us. I really believe it's going to be the gateway to securing our midterm election."

"MyPillow, though, needs your help, everybody," the executive begged. "We have a lot in inventory. I said, get those prices down so we can get money and get resources for this trial."

Lindell vowed to offer specials to Bannon's War Room posse for the duration of his trial.