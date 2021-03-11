Politics
MyPillow CEO Claims His New Stolen Election 'Evidence' Will 'Wow' SCOTUS 9-0

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is not letting a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his previous election falsehoods stop him from making new plans to “prove” Trump won and, while he’s at it, start a new social media platform to replace the one he got kicked off.
By NewsHound Ellen

Dominion Voting Systems sued Lindell last month over various statements he made in media appearances, social-media posts and a two-hour “documentary” accusing the company of having stolen the election from Trump.

Any normal person facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit would probably not be looking for ways Dominion might add to its claim for damages. But not Lindell! Right Wing Watch caught him doubling down on the kind of behavior that got him sued in the first place.

On March 4, Lindell predicted, that “within the next 10 days,” he’d start putting out evidence “every single day, more and more.” Presumably, he plans to put out that evidence on the new social media site he reportedly has in the works after being banned by Twitter and YouTube and Vimeo yanked his previous “documentary.”

LINDELL: As we build this up and all this other evidence is shown, I'm going to come out with another documentary showing all the foreign interference and what we're going to do, once everybody's going to know about this, in spite of the media, and we're bringing it up, we've got the case, it’s almost ready - and when we bring it - five, six weeks - before the Supreme Court.

Now, let me tell you by the time it gets there, everyone's gonna see, everyone's gonna know it, including all nine of them justices. This time they can't - they've already seen, they'll have already seen the evidence. They’re gonna have to accept this and I'm telling you it's going to be a 9-0 vote, going, “Wow, this was an attack on our country by foreign actors and domestic,” and I don't know what they do after that. I’ve said that in my movie but I will tell you this: They will do something. They have to.

Such delusion could almost make me feel sorry for the guy. But I’m not there yet.

