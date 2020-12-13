Wingnut MyPillow CEO Attacks Fox During Unhinged Speech At D.C. Pro-Trump Rally

Now that wingnut MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has apparently turned on Fox, does that mean he's going to quit propping up the shows that their other advertisers have been fleeing in droves?

During a pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C. this Saturday, where Lindell was seen flipping out over Trump's fly-over, acting as though Jesus himself had appeared before the crowd rather than Trump, the Trump lickspittle also attacked Fox and accused them of being in on some grand conspiracy against Trump because God forbid they called Arizona for Joe Biden early:

“We cannot give up ever on this,” said Lindell to the crowd, which in no way was giving up, being as they were in D.C. marching under the banner of “Stop the Steal” and in protest of the election results and, more recently the Supreme Court. “This is a spiritual warfare in our country and in the world.” “This fraud is real,” he said. “It’s of epic proportions that this election was stolen.” After several more statements along the same lines, including his frequent line about having “broken” some mysterious “algorithms,” he pointed the finger at Fox News. “They were going for everything. They were going to take everything we had,” he said. “Why do you think Fox declared Arizona with only 14% of the vote in? They already knew what they did! They were in on it!” As the crowd cheered he continued. “I’m serious, they had to be on it!” He also said “they should all go to prison when they are found out.”

In other news from the event where the MAGAt crowd was eating their own, the crowd at the rally booed Charlie Kirk and Ben Shapiro before chanting ‘Destroy the GOP’, and for an idea of just how dangerous this bunch was this Saturday, here are a few of the headlines from sites covering the insanity.

