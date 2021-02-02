Lying MyPillow CEO Drives Newsmax Host Off The Set

Mike Lindell, the extreme evangelical Trump sycophant and My Pillow CEO made an appearance on Newsmax to complain about being banned by Twitter and censorship from social media against conservatives.

Instead, Lindell began spewing the same election fraud nonsense he claims was perpetrated by Dominion voting machines -- lies that have resulted in massive lawsuits against Newsmax, Rudy Giuliani and many others.

Co-host Bob Sellers tried to get Lindell to stop ranting and discuss his ban from Twitter, but after he couldn't get himto stop, Sellers had enough, walking off the set.

"Mike, you're talking about machines Newsmax is not been able to verify any of those kinds of accusations -- [Lindell started interrupting] -- we just want to let people know there is nothing substantive we've seen," Sellers tried to shout over Lindell's frenzied stream of lies.

"We wanted to talk to you about cancel culture -- [Lindell is still yelling about voter fraud claims] --

we don't want to relitigate the allegations that you're making, " Sellers said, trying to regain control of the situation.

Sellers tried to get him back on topic and asked if the ban on Twitter should be temporary but Lindell refused, stop talking, and then asked "what?"

Seller's then read off a Newsmax prepared statement on the Dominion voting libelous claims and said Newsmax accepts the results of the election as legal.

"Could you make an argument that this could be a temporary ban rather than permanent?" Sellers asked.

Lindell immediately went back to the fact that he's going to expose all the election fraud committed by Dominion machines and that's when Sellers had enough.

"Ok, Mike," a frustrated Sellers sighed. "Can I ask our producers, can we get outta here, please? I don't want to have to keep going over this. We at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those allegations that you're ...."

Lindell kept shouting, prompting Sellers to simply walk off the set.

It says something when you're too extreme for Newsmax. Also, there's something wrong with Mike Lindell. Drugs, maybe? It's hard to watch this segment because he just spews. He doesn't care whether anyone hears him as long as he can just shout a string of lies.