Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Does MyPillow CEO Need To Be In A Straitjacket?

Mike Lindell has crossed the rubicon from reality to fantasy, spending his fortune on a grift.
By John Amato
32 min ago by John Amato
Views:

Mike Lindell, the CEO of my pillow, QAnon Savant and extremist evangelical voter fraud lunatic told Steve Bannon that he knows Trump will be back in office in August.

RightWingWatch caught his latest tirade.

Steve Bannon hosts this nut for what seems like every week. The QAnon Trump treasonous supporters must either love him or he's paying for air time.

Lindell is still peddling his voter fraud lies, this time claiming the Supreme Court is going to overturn the 2020 election. Since January 9th, Lindell has been running a one-man wrecking crew of lunacy and lies, still trying to overthrow the 2020 presidential election with his vast resources of capital.

A raving Lindell said, "All the evidence I have, everything is going to go before the Supreme Court and the election of 2020 is going bye-bye."

"It was an attack by other countries, communism coming in," he insisted, in spite of a report saying that foreign intervention was on Trump's side and in any case, no vote tallies were affected.

The Dominion lawsuit against him doesn't appear to have had an effect on him at all.

When Bannon tried to interrupt, Lindell cut him off, saying, "Hold on, Donald Trump will be back in office in August."

Does Lindell need to be in a straitjacket?

He does not appear to be at all well. Or else it's just all a grift to bring in more money so Trump can pay some more lawyers.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team