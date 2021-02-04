Media Bites
Cringeworthy: Newsmax Host Apologizes To Crazy MyPillow Guy

Clearly, Bob Sellers was told by the suits upstairs that Mike Lindell is a significant advertiser on the Newsmax "network."
By John Amato
4 hours ago
A few days ago, when anchor Bob Sellers couldn't halt Mike Lindell's off-the-wall conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines, he stormed off the set.

Much of the country approved of the walkout, because Mike Lindell has been acting like an unhinged lunatic in his defense of Trump's sedition.

Sellers flipped out partially because Dominion has filed multiple lawsuits against right-wing propagandists, including Newsmax itself. Rudy Giuliani and Fox Business are also in Dominon's crosshairs. Newsmax has agreed to run fact checking segments on Dominion as a result.

These right-wing outlets who helped foment Trump supporters into attacking the US Capitol based on the big lie of "election fraud." They were forced to tell their viewers they found no evidence of Dominion manipulating their machines against Trump.

Naturally, TrumpQ was mad at Newsmax for censoring Mike Lindell's insanity.

Later that evening, Newsmax suddenly put Mike Lindell back on the airwaves to discuss the original topic of "cancel culture."

That wasn't enough to appease the TrumpQ cultists, so during the beginning of yesterday's broadcast, Bob Sellers had to go on air live and apologize publicly.

BOB SELLERS: We were supposed to discuss Twitter's decision to ban him and the impacts of cancel culture on his business, but there was some confusion and Mike thought that we were to talk about vote fraud in the recent election. I was frustrated that we couldn't focus on the current, very pressing issue of free speech and cancel culture, and, in hindsight, there is no question that I could have handled the end of the interview differently. Mike also made clear he thinks Newsmax is great—his words—and I can tell you he will continue to be an important guest on Newsmax.

You mean an important ADVERTISER. There's no disclosure on Newsmax as to how much money Lindell spends on that "network."

