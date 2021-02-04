Cringeworthy: Newsmax Host Apologizes To Crazy MyPillow Guy

A few days ago, when anchor Bob Sellers couldn't halt Mike Lindell's off-the-wall conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines, he stormed off the set.
Much of the country approved of the walkout, because Mike Lindell has been acting like an unhinged lunatic in his defense of Trump's sedition.
Sellers flipped out partially because Dominion has filed multiple lawsuits against right-wing propagandists, including Newsmax itself. Rudy Giuliani and Fox Business are also in Dominon's crosshairs. Newsmax has agreed to run fact checking segments on Dominion as a result.
These right-wing outlets who helped foment Trump supporters into attacking the US Capitol based on the big lie of "election fraud." They were forced to tell their viewers they found no evidence of Dominion manipulating their machines against Trump.
Naturally, TrumpQ was mad at Newsmax for censoring Mike Lindell's insanity.
Later that evening, Newsmax suddenly put Mike Lindell back on the airwaves to discuss the original topic of "cancel culture."
That wasn't enough to appease the TrumpQ cultists, so during the beginning of yesterday's broadcast, Bob Sellers had to go on air live and apologize publicly.
You mean an important ADVERTISER. There's no disclosure on Newsmax as to how much money Lindell spends on that "network."