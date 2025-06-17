MyBankruptcy: Jury Finds MyPillow Guy Defamed Former Employee

Enjoy your MyBankruptcy, Mike.
By Conover KennardJune 17, 2025

MyPillow guy Mike Lindell not only owes his attorneys "millions of dollars" in fees, but he told CBS MoneyWatch, "We're not able to pay — I can't borrow money to pay these attorneys. MyPillow can't pay because of what happened" with lost sales, adding, "I have $10,000 to my name."

A witness in Lindell's Colorado defamation trial, which Lindell just lost, accused U.S. District Court Judge Nina Wang of being "a paid communist operative."

The federal jury wasn't buying what Lindell was selling. On Monday, the jury found that Mike Lindell defamed a former employee of a leading voting equipment company after the 2020 presidential election, the Associated Press reports.

The jury found that two of Lindell’s statements about Eric Coomer, the former security and product strategy director at Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, including calling him a traitor, were defamatory. It ordered Lindell and his online media platform, formerly known as Frankspeech, to pay Coomer $2.3 million in damages, far less than the $62.7 million Coomer had asked for to help send a message to discourage attacks on election workers.

But it's still a win for Coomer against the millionaire turned thousandaire conspiracy theorist.

In closing arguments Friday, one of Coomer’s attorneys, Charles Cain, told jurors, "This is hurting democracy. This is misinformation. It’s not been vetted, and it needs to stop."

Still, he persisted.

“I will not stop talking until we don’t have voting machines in this country,” Lindell said.

Mike Lindell went from founding a thriving business after overcoming drug addiction to simping for the worst president of our lifetime. Lindell plans to appeal the decision, even though he says he's $10 million in debt. He says Coomer’s lawyers did not prove that he had been harmed, even though the jury's award of $2.3 million in damages means that he had proved his defamation case against the conspiracy theorist.

Discussion

