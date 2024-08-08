MyPillow Guy: Tim Walz Wouldn't Let Me Be Governor

Shortly after Kamala Harris announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was going to be her running mate, MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell ran to be on the podcast The War Room to remind the world that he really is stark raving mad:

Walz in Minnesota, let him burn down Minneapolis, literally destroy our great city. He didn't bring in the National Guard. He made horrible decisions with the China virus when that came in. We had to sit out in snowbanks to eat. And if you had Thanksgiving, if you had eight people, I think it was in your house, the neighbors could turn you in for having too many people in your house. I think Christmas, he gave us four more. Just a disgusting individual. And you're right, he's very, he doesn't bring any enthusiasm to anything. He just does things, horrible decisions. I know he, when they had the masks, before I knew masks didn't work, I had all these masks for the state of Minnesota and he shut down our Christian churches. So, what I was gonna do is distribute all the masks to the churches and say, hey, it'll be a mask distributions on Sundays and you can listen to someone when you're there. I played a game back and forth with that guy and I was gonna run for governor of Minnesota after the 2020 election. Of course, I got into trying to secure our elections, so I had other things I had to do. But Walz feared that, and he put out a hit job on me throughout the state, sent postcards out everywhere. Do we want this guy and attacking me, attacking MyPillow? And by the way, Minnesota has some of the worst taxes and regulations in the country. We got the regulations we have on business and some of the highest taxes this country's ever seen. He is a horrible, horrible governor, politician, and decision maker.

It was as if Lindell was doing free association of all the QAnon conspiracy theories, prattling off whatever crosses his peabrain without ever backing up any of his wild accusations.

But he did almost make one valid point, He probably wouldn't be getting sued every time he turns around, his company wouldn't be tanking and he might have even won the job of sanitation crew lead if only he acted like a normal person instead of trying to grift all day every day.