Mike Lindell Gets Punked By Prank Trump Call

While his social network flounders behind him, the MyPillow CEO gets frustrated by his own fealty to TraitorTrump.
By John Amato
In what looks like a Mickey Mouse operation, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell got several prank calls live while hosting his new social media platform called"FrankSpeech." Lindell has run into a ton of problems trying to launch the platform and so is hosting a 48-hour "telethon" to encourage participation.

FrankSpeech claims to be a free speech site, but you're not allowed to use profanity or take the Lord's name in vain. So free speech? Not so much.

Lindell, who seems to have substituted his crack cocaine addiction for religion and love of TraitorTrump actually thought his Lord and Savior was on the phone.

A voice from his phone said, "Mr. Trump is on standby, are you ready?"

"Yes," replied Lindell.

The voice said, "Go ahead, sir..."

"Hello, everyone," a voice sounding like TraitorTrump's said.

A beaming Lindell said, "We have the president here, our real president everyone. Hello Mr. President."

The caller then launched a profanity-laced rant, causing Lindell to disconnect the call rapidly.

"You see what they're doing," Lindell whined. "They are attacking us, they are hacking into our phones,”

No, they just called in, because this operation is so stupid it's easy to punk people.

A credible operation would have some sort of a call center with someone screening the calls. That doesn't negate a bababooey from getting through the best of them, but it would mitigate this disaster.

It appeared Lindell was using his own smart phone to take calls. and was easily duped.

