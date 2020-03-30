MyPillow CEO Gives Impromptu Sermon At White House Briefing: 'God Gave Us Grace On 11/9/2016'

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell led today's Parade of Sycophants in a little devotional to call the nation to prayer and worship of the Almighty Dollar during the White House "briefing" this afternoon.

Lindell was there with a parade of Fortune 500 CEOs to crow about how they're making things needed to combat the pandemic, from masks to gowns to test kits. The Sycophant Parade read like a list from the Dow or S&P average.

After crowing about his contribution to the effort (Masks), Lindell burst out with a chorus of "Amazing Trump grace."

"God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on," Lindell said. "God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bible and spend time with our families."

CNN cut away at that point. They should have stopped sooner, but at least they did. MSNBC, on the other hand, stayed with it, just like Fox News.

And yes, Twitter erupted, though I had some handy retorts.

To this one, a question: WHY ARE YOU RUNNING THIS LIVE?

Trump just called the “My Pillow” guy up to the podium in the Rose Garden. You cannot make this stuff up. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 30, 2020

He isn't always wrong:

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell: "God gave us grace on November 8, 2016 to change the course we were on.”



God: 🤦‍♂️😬🤷‍♂️ — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 30, 2020

You know they're all gonna be at that podium by Friday, right?

This guy called the My Pillow thing a week ago. https://t.co/TLPa170BnQ — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 30, 2020

And this is actually the thing that bothers me the most:

I’m sorry, is it me or does it feel like the Christian right is using this plague to bring Handmaid’s Tale to life in real time? Between the My Pillow Guy, the OAN reporter and this it’s getting alarming https://t.co/GikmXb19Px — Stefanie Iris Weiss 🔥 (@EcoSexuality) March 30, 2020

The White House belongs to US. We, the people, regardless of what our religion, race or creed is. Every day it is defiled, and every day media allows that defiling to come into our homes uncritically, unedited, and without apology.

It is wrong. 100% wrong.