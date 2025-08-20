MyPillow Guy Has MyMeltdown Over NewsMax Settlement

Mike Lindell just can't believe that Newsmax chose to settle and pay $67 million with Dominion Voting Systems instead of fighting it out and paying hundreds of millions of dollars like Fox did. Don't they know that the Orange Sphincter will rise up and smite the voting machines and make The Big Lie the Big Truth?! Or so the mad man ranted on his Lindell TV Blabcast:

HOST: Okay, speaking of timing, I find curious timing, Mike, that Newsmax suddenly settles with Dominion Voting Systems, though I know the trial was upcoming in October, but settles as soon as Donald Trump is talking about it. There's lots of people that know that Donald Trump is working on this behind the scenes and that this is a priority, right? But they settle right as Trump is about to do this executive order and right about as you and I know Trump receives this detailed report from Tulsi Gabbard that is damming for voting machines and right as the American people are about to find out more, do you find the timing curious of this settlement announcement? LINDELL: I think it's bizarre. I think either Chris Roddy and the lawyers over at Newsmax are completely oblivious to what's coming out of the White House or their insurance company, maybe they made themselves. It's the most nonsensical thing I've ever seen. That'd be like me going, hey, let's make a deal with these machine companies that keep counting. Hey, Mike, if we do a walk away, will you quit talking about us, bad-mouthing us? I mean, we were stupid. I mean, I could see Dominion coming in there and going, hey, let's quick make a deal because they know their days are numbered. Dominion's days are numbered. ES&S, Heart, Smartmatic, all of them, their days are numbered here in the US, Admiral. That's a fact. So, if I'm on Dominion, I'm going, hey, let's quick make this deal. Okay, we'll come down. Wherever we at, we'll come down here. But you don't know when there's an insurance company involved too, and they're using the thing.

Lindell's problems started when he began listening to the Orange Sphincter in the first place. Trump doesn't have the authority to ban voting machines. And even if he did, he'd only TACO on it anyway.

But Lindell was right on one thing in his rant. They were stupid. And they still are:

"We're not stopping until we show what actually happened and not just that election, other elections, and how fast the crimes go all the way back to Venezuela with these machine companies," Lindell added. The MyPillow CEO asserted that he would "never" stop attacking Dominion, even though he is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from the company.

The sad part is that people like Lindell are just too far gone to ever understand the truth or accept reality.