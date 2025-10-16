Lindell Has Yet Another Meltdown Over Being Sued By Dominion

Mike Lindell, the deadbeat owner of MyPillow went on air with Alex Jones, another deadbeat, to cry the blues because he is still being held accountable for all the lies he told about Dominion Voting Systems. The cause of his latest temper tantrum is the fact that Dominion was purchased by Liberty Vote, but only after Dominion had settled a majority of its lawsuits stemming from the 2020 elections.

However, Lindell was not on the list that Liberty Vote's settlement requirements. When that fact finally dawned on him, the spittle started to fly:

"Just this last week and a half, the company Dominion said, is bought by this Liberty Vote," Lindell explained to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Tuesday. "This conservative supposedly said, we told Dominion, we bought this, and we told Dominion, they're going to drop every lawsuit that they have." "Well, you know what?" he continued. "They didn't drop MyPillow and Mike Lindell! They're lying! They did not drop MyPillow in Mike Lindell! That's the narrative they wanted you all to hear out there." "I will never settle with them! They could offer me whatever!"

Note to Lindell: I'm pretty damn sure that Dominion has the upper hand in this matter and aren't looking to offer you anything except for a swift kick to the wallet. I would have said a kick to the ass, but I think you're about to lose yours in the upcoming trial.

PS: I don't know about you, but they way Lindell talks, I really just want to hear Lindell saying "Suffering succotash" once.