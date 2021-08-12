Politics
KRAKEN RULING: Losers Giuliani, Powell And Lindell Can Be Sued By Dominion

The three prominent Trump allies had been trying to get the $1.3 billion lawsuits thrown out of court.
By Red Painter
Bad news for the three conspiracy theorist besties of The Former Guy. Wednesday, a judge ruled the lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Machines seeking $1.3 billion from Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell can proceed. The lawsuit seeks that monetary damage from EACH of the defendants based on defamation. The three stooges attempted to get the lawsuit thrown out under the protection of the First Amendment, claiming that that they were protected under a right of free speech.

Well, that didn't fly. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols determined that the lawsuits should move forward.

Dominion is obviously pleased, releasing a statement following the ruling:

"We are pleased to see this process moving forward to hold (the defendants) accountable."

In addition to the lawsuits filed against these three, they just filed defamation lawsuits against two right wing networks, One America News Network and Newsmax, seeking $1.6 billion in damages from each network.

Twitter exploded with glee:

Lindell, immediately after the news broke. He was at his "Cyber Symposium" and ran off stage.

NAILED IT:

Welp, it looks like the Kraken WAS released, but it was actually Dominion's lawyers all along.

