Federal Judge Imposes SERIOUS Sanctions On 'Kraken Crew'

Well, here come consequences running right into Lin Wood and Sidney Powell. And the consequences are BIG. Federal Judge Linda Parker came down HARD on Wood and Powell, ordering they be referred for a "professional conduct investigation" in the states in which they are barred, which could lead to their disbarment.

In the opinion, Judge Parker wrote: “This lawsuit represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process. It is one thing to take on the charge of vindicating rights associated with an allegedly fraudulent election. It is another to take on the charge of deceiving a federal court and the American people into believing that rights were infringed, without regard to whether any laws or rights were in fact violated. This is what happened here.”

In addition to Powell and Wood, a slew of other lawyers are also sanctioned. Lesser known attorneys, including: Julia Haller, Emily Newman, Brandon Johnson, Howard Kleinhendler, Scott Hagerstrom, Gregory Rohl, and Stefanie Lynn Junttila.

Judge Parker went on in the opinion, writing: “Indeed, attorneys take an oath to uphold and honor our legal system. The sanctity of both the courtroom and the litigation process are preserved only when attorneys adhere to this oath and follow the rules, and only when courts impose sanctions when attorneys do not. And despite the haze of confusion, commotion, and chaos counsel intentionally attempted to create by filing this lawsuit, one thing is perfectly clear: Plaintiffs’ attorneys have scorned their oath, flouted the rules, and attempted to undermine the integrity of the judiciary along the way.”

In addition to possible disbarment, the "Kraken" lawyers will also need to pay for 12 hours of continuing legal education (CLE classes) on pleading standards and election law.

Read the opinion here:

💥A lovely read: federal judge issues 110-page Opinion and Order excoriating, sanctioning, hammering, and otherwise crucifying Powell, Giuliani, and others for their "historic and profound abuse of the judicial process." https://t.co/OyMOZhgs40 — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) August 25, 2021

Former Solicitor General under President Obama, Neal Katyal had thoughts:

REID: I want to ask you about another person that sort of involved in this. Sidney Powell. This is a federal judge in Michigan who sanctioned several pro-Trump attorneys, including Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, ruling they should face punishments undergoing legal education and facing disbarment. Their lawsuit about the election was a historic abuse of the judicial process. Neil, that seems pretty strong language. Are we starting to see the consequences, maybe not for Trump but his lawyers are just going to keep getting more severe? KATYAL: Yeah. as it says in Spinal Tap, that goes to 11. You don't see federal judges talking about that to lawyers in my appearance. As -- experience. I have no problem with people who take a client's position and fully support it with law and facts. Unfortunately, this cast of characters didn't do anything like that. They did the reverse. When the legal profession gets a bad name, it's because of stuff like this. I'm glad to see the Judge calling out this conduct because this is -- this is not part of our advocacy tradition in any way shape or form.

Consequences, enjoy them.