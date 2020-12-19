Lin Wood's Kraken Supreme Court Filing Is An Amazing Self-Own

A Freudian slip is defined as an "unintentional error regarded as revealing subconscious feelings." Some examples are saying the wrong name when talking about who you really love (see Friends episode where Ross marries Emily, but actually says Rachel when taking his vows). Another common one is when a school age child calls their teacher "Mom" or "Dad" (I am guilty of this one. 5th grade. Called my teacher Dad. I still cringe).

Attorney Lin Wood, part of the Elite Strike Force Team of Krakens, filed the equivalent of a legal Freudian slip in Georgia.

In an effort to enter the Bar Association’s Self-Own Hall of Fame, Lin Wood files Georgia election fraud complaint “under plenty of perjury” pic.twitter.com/aUP2MgZK9j — Nathaniel Persily (@persily) December 19, 2020

"Under plenty of perjury" should have read "under penalty of perjury". But oddly enough, this typo may be the only honest thing in this entire filing.

Law Twitter erupted.

“You’re honor, I affirm under plenty of perjury my lawsuit is bark raving nuts.” Lin Wood - probably. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) December 19, 2020

Wow. I remember Ken Starr confidently telling me, when he and I were interviewed this November 15 by Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, "Nobody messes with Lin Wood." Well, we'll just have to see -- now that attorney Lin Wood has pretty clearly committed perjury in plain view. https://t.co/6MBJltf7uN — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 19, 2020

At this point, we're going to have to stop calling phrases like "under plenty of perjury" Freudian slips and call them what they really are: THE TRUTH. https://t.co/ahHku0F9N7 — ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) December 19, 2020

How *not* to verify a complaint: tell the court that you verify it under "plenty of perjury." No, really, that just happened. *gigglesnort* pic.twitter.com/j72d7hYIyd — Amy Washburn (@AIWashburn) December 19, 2020

Gigglesnort is right.

Serious question: how do attorneys like Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Lin Wood not get disbarred? They clog the system with meritless claims, knowingly lie to the court and abuse the system.

Instead, the so-called President wants to appoint Sidney Powell as a Special Counsel to investigate the non-existent voter fraud.