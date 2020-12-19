Politics
Lin Wood's Kraken Supreme Court Filing Is An Amazing Self-Own

Lin Wood may have made an error that actually turns out to be honest in his latest court filing.
By Red Painter
A Freudian slip is defined as an "unintentional error regarded as revealing subconscious feelings." Some examples are saying the wrong name when talking about who you really love (see Friends episode where Ross marries Emily, but actually says Rachel when taking his vows). Another common one is when a school age child calls their teacher "Mom" or "Dad" (I am guilty of this one. 5th grade. Called my teacher Dad. I still cringe).

Attorney Lin Wood, part of the Elite Strike Force Team of Krakens, filed the equivalent of a legal Freudian slip in Georgia.

"Under plenty of perjury" should have read "under penalty of perjury". But oddly enough, this typo may be the only honest thing in this entire filing.

Law Twitter erupted.

Gigglesnort is right.

Serious question: how do attorneys like Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Lin Wood not get disbarred? They clog the system with meritless claims, knowingly lie to the court and abuse the system.

Instead, the so-called President wants to appoint Sidney Powell as a Special Counsel to investigate the non-existent voter fraud.

President Trump on Friday discussed making Sidney Powell, who as a lawyer for his campaign team unleashed a series of conspiracy theories about a Venezuelan plot to rig voting machines in the United States, a special counsel investigating voter fraud, according to two people briefed on the discussion.

It was unclear if Mr. Trump will move ahead with such a plan.

