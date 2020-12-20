Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Lin Wood Explains Plan For Trump To Enact Martial Law: 'Our Military Could Do It'

Election attorney Lin Wood on Sunday praised the idea that President Donald Trump could declare "martial law" in an effort to remain in office.
By David

Election attorney Lin Wood on Sunday praised the idea that President Donald Trump could declare "martial law" in an effort to remain in office.

During an interview that was broadcast on NTP, a conservative YouTube channel, Wood was asked if martial law could prevent President-elect Joe Biden from being sworn in as the next president.

"I think Trump will Trump them all," Wood proclaimed. "He's also got the option of martial law. It's been used 68 times. Lincoln had to do it to save the country. Maybe President Trump will have to do it."

Wood explained that Trump could impose military rule on a "limited basis."

"I've advocated the idea," he continued. "Go into these seven states, seize the machines, have them tested, have the paper ballots tested. In a matter of days, our military could do it and we trust our military and we'd have the answer."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team