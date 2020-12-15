Politics
Lin Wood Is Truly Deranged And Committing Sedition

The Trump team's "attorney" is threatening those who accept the election results with jail. As if.
By Frances Langum
1 week ago by NewsHound Ellen
[Above: From December 3, Trump Team lawyer Lin Wood tells a MAGA crowd not to vote in the Georgia Runoffs.]

Trump Team lawyer Lin Wood is preaching sedition and violence again on Twitter. And Trump is retweeting that shite.

lin_wood_retweeted_by_trump.jpg

It's not just the Banana Republic "throw your opponents in jail, lock her up" nonsense that Trump has endorsed for years, Lin Wood wants to jail state officials who simply counted and reported the votes cast by citizens in their state.

It is past time for Lin to lose his law license.

One has to assume he cares more for the income he can make fleecing MAGA types than the practice of law.

Also, Lin Wood has told his people to stock up on "2nd Amendment Supplies"... : "Better to be safe than sorry. Make sure you have PLENTY of water, food, flashlights & batteries, candles, radio, 2nd Amendment supplies, & a plan to meet with leaders of your communities. Remember we only have 1 President at a time. Our leader is @realDonaldTrump, not Biden."

...and has implied that Fox News is run by Communists.

