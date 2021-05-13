Deranged Lin Wood: Trump Has Backchannel To Authorize Nuclear Strikes!

Politics
Election attorney Lin Wood claimed this week that former President Donald Trump maintains a secret backchannel to the U.S. military that allows him to order nuclear strikes.
Wood made the assertion during an event in Myrtle Beach, where he was campaigning to become the next South Carolina Republican Party chair. Video was later obtained by PatriotTakes.

"He won the election," Wood said of Trump. "Donald J. Trump is still the guy the military will call for the code if they need a first strike. Joe Biden is not the president of the United States."

"Amen," a woman in the audience replied. "Why can't somebody stop it? This is driving me crazy. Why doesn't somebody do something?"

Wood, however, argued that Trump's loss exposed problems in the election system which "would have never been fixed."

"This is about God," he said. "God is getting ready to clean up this world and he's got a lot of cleaning up to do in America. So we all want Trump to come back, yes, because some things are going to have to happen."

"My own personal belief is he signed the insurrection act," Wood insisted. "Nobody knows. He's not going to tell anybody. I think the military is prepared to act if we have a foreign threat or an internal threat that can't be handled by the police or National Guard. And we're going to allow what appears to be continuity of government... because he's cleaning things up."

