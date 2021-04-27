Politics
Lin Wood Threatens SC GOP Chair With Baseless Lindsey Graham Rumor

Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood was caught on camera this week threatening South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick to "get out of the race."
By David
Wood has said that he plans to run against McKissick to become the next Republican Party chairman in South Carolina.

A video clip obtained by PatriotTakes shows Wood confronting McKissick at a meeting in Hampton County, South Carolina on Monday.

Wood appears to threaten McKissick with a rumor about Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

"I know about you and Lindsey," Wood says. "You need to get out of the race now. Nothing can stop what's going to come."

"You are supporting Chinese pornography," McKissick replies. "Just get your stuff off the internet."

"I know about you and Lindsey," Wood repeats.

"You don't know anything!" McKissick exclaims.

"Nothing is going to stop it," Wood says as McKissick walks away. "It's going to come out and you need to accept that."

"Bring it on out, buddy," McKissick fires back.

"I heard you," Wood insists. "Soon you will hear from other people."

It was not immediately clear what Wood was referring to and he offered no evidence to back up his threat.

Watch the video below.

