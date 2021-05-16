Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Lin Wood Licks Wounds After Losing SC Race — Still Calls Trump A 'Genius'

Election attorney Lin Wood on Sunday called former President Donald Trump a "genius" for endorsing his opponent for South Carolina Republican Party chair.
By David
Lin Wood Licks Wounds After Losing SC Race — Still Calls Trump A 'Genius'
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Election attorney Lin Wood on Sunday called former President Donald Trump a "genius" for endorsing his opponent for South Carolina Republican Party chair.

Wood, who fought to overturn Trump's loss in the 2020 election, experienced his own loss over the weekend when South Carolina Republicans overwhelmingly voted for Drew McKissick to lead the state party.

Wood appeared to be licking his wounds in a social media post on Sunday that attempted to spin Trump's decision to endorse McKissick.

"President Trump is a genius," Wood wrote. "He plays chess at a level we will never fully understand."

"I was honored by his description of me as a 'strong and talented' opponent," he added. "Upon further reflection, I understand his endorsement of my opponent, Drew McKissick."

Wood went on to say that his faith in Trump never wavered because he "is doing God's will for our country."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team