Lin Wood Is Having A Real Time Mental Breakdown On Twitter

Trump attorney Lin Wood went on a very unhinged rant on Twitter this morning. That this man is not being evaluated at a hospital for his serious mental health issues is shocking.

I am not saying that jokingly. Nothing about this is funny.

In fact, it is downright scary that this man (a) has a platform on numerous social media sites and (b) many Trump supporters actually believe him!

Here are some screengrabs:

Uhhhh pt 2 pic.twitter.com/2nflfG3doQ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 4, 2021

He’s still at it pic.twitter.com/n1q7t4c940 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 4, 2021

Oh god there’s more pic.twitter.com/U4Z00LGe0e — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 4, 2021

Twitter agreed with the mental health angle, because DUH

dude needs help, along with those subscribing to these theories. delusional behavior is disturbing af and here’s to hoping our overtaxed mental healthcare system has some room. — Lia (with an "i") (@liawithani) January 4, 2021

People have been put on 72 hour psych holds for less than this. He either needs to produce the physical evidence he is claiming, or submit to a psych evaluation. He also needs to be disbarred. — JB McQuilken (@mcqilken) January 4, 2021

Uhhh 🤔 possibly schizophrenia?



An individual with schizophrenia experiences a separation from reality that is characterized by: visual & auditory hallucinations. false & irrational ideas & perceptions. — Becca From Texas⭐️ (@BeccaFromTX) January 4, 2021

Can somebody explain to me this fascination with trafficking of children on the Q/MAGA right? Trump hung out with the biggest pedophile ever. Many more Trumpers arrested for child porn or inappropriate photos. But hey...I give up. — Lifelibertyguy, Lover of true freedom and justice (@Lifelibertyguy) January 4, 2021

Real question for the American Bar Association:

Re-upping my earlier question.



Can you be disbarred for Insanity? — Skel53 (@Skel531) January 4, 2021

Let's see what Twitter does about this. Kidding. They won't do anything.