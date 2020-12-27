Trump Attorney Goes On Twitter Tirade Attacking Justice Roberts, Pence, Meadows And McConnell

As someone accurately described in response to this madness on Twitter, "Lin Wood fell out of the crazy tree and hit *every* branch on the way down."
Trump's crazy election attorney Lin Wood, who's post-election lawsuits may have violated Delaware’s rules of professional conduct, who was recently calling on Trump to declare Martial Law in order to "clean up the election," was back at it on Twitter over the holiday, attacking everyone and their grandmother in the Republican party who isn't willing to go along with Trump's continuing efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election.
One of President Donald Trump's friends and legal allies is spending Christmas evening spreading conspiracy theories about Chief Justice John Roberts.
Taking to Twitter Friday evening, Lin Wood demanded to know why Roberts had a black eye in a photo from June when Roberts revealed he fell at his country club, which resulted in the cut above his eye, which caused bruising.
"Would you trust this man with your life, your freedom, your son or your daughter? Would you want to have a beer with him & talk baseball? Not me. Not on all counts. Chief Justice Roberts needs to resign. NOW," he tweeted.
Then he went off about pedophilia, a frequent discussion topic among conservatives and those involved in the right-wing conspiracy group QAnon.
It would be comical if it weren't so dangerous.
Nothing like watching these people eat their own. Here's more of his madness from last night and this morning.