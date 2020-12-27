Trump Attorney Goes On Twitter Tirade Attacking Justice Roberts, Pence, Meadows And McConnell

As someone accurately described in response to this madness on Twitter, "Lin Wood fell out of the crazy tree and hit *every* branch on the way down."

Trump's crazy election attorney Lin Wood, who's post-election lawsuits may have violated Delaware’s rules of professional conduct, who was recently calling on Trump to declare Martial Law in order to "clean up the election," was back at it on Twitter over the holiday, attacking everyone and their grandmother in the Republican party who isn't willing to go along with Trump's continuing efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election.

One of President Donald Trump's friends and legal allies is spending Christmas evening spreading conspiracy theories about Chief Justice John Roberts. Taking to Twitter Friday evening, Lin Wood demanded to know why Roberts had a black eye in a photo from June when Roberts revealed he fell at his country club, which resulted in the cut above his eye, which caused bruising. "Would you trust this man with your life, your freedom, your son or your daughter? Would you want to have a beer with him & talk baseball? Not me. Not on all counts. Chief Justice Roberts needs to resign. NOW," he tweeted. Then he went off about pedophilia, a frequent discussion topic among conservatives and those involved in the right-wing conspiracy group QAnon.

It would be comical if it weren't so dangerous.

Trump was retweeting Lin Wood just the other day. https://t.co/Ni3DxGvZec — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 26, 2020

i remember sean hannity repeatedly talking up Lin Wood on his radio show, over and over, as some sort of Master Legal Mind. turns out Lin Wood is just another qanon boomer https://t.co/w6pZALwyyS — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) December 26, 2020

Nothing like watching these people eat their own. Here's more of his madness from last night and this morning.

It is time to shine red hot light of truth on Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Stephen Breyer, Joe Biden, Obama, Clintons, Bill Gates, VP Mike Pence, Mark Meadows, Pat Cippoloni, Bush 41 & 43, George Soros, Cocaine Mitch, etc.



Man, where is Jeffrey Epstein when you need him? — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 26, 2020

And this is just the TIP of the iceberg.



We The People now demand TRUTH.



We The People now demand ACCOUNTABILITY for wrongdoing.



This is OUR country. It is time for American Patriots to prepare to take it back from the criminals & perverts who threaten our freedom. https://t.co/Bs3xvRGRvl — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 26, 2020

Pence is NOT to be trusted for 1/6. Pose questions about him to people who know him. Is he arrogant & condescending to others? Is he focused on Pence 2024? Is he besties with Paul Ryan? Why does wife attend all dinners with other women? What is he hiding?



We deserve answers. https://t.co/5O0L5oKfP9 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 26, 2020

Get Chief Justice John Roberts under oath NOW.



First question after handing him exhibit below:



“Explain this.” pic.twitter.com/DxA0lMjEAb — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 26, 2020

With Chief Justice John Roberts under oath,



8th question:



“Describe in detail your relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.”



9th Question:



“Describe in detail your relationship with Bush 41.”



10th Question:



“Describe in detail your relationship with Bush 43.” — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 26, 2020

Many wolves in sheep’s clothing are among us. They give lip service to God but their actions are inconsistent with their words.



We do not judge others but we can question them & demand they do right thing.



Something is not right about @MarkMeadows.https://t.co/zJOnofYzXx — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 26, 2020