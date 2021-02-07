Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

'Stupidest Man On The Internet' Suspended By Twitter

After years of peddling dangerous lies, conspiracy theories and hatred from white supremacists, The Gateway Pundit, a.k.a. "the stupidest man on the Internet" has finally been suspended by Twitter.
By Heather
'Stupidest Man On The Internet' Suspended By Twitter
Image from: Little Green Footballs

After years of peddling dangerous lies, conspiracy theories and hatred from white supremacists, The Gateway Pundit, a.k.a. "the stupidest man on the Internet" has finally been suspended by Twitter.

Good riddance to bad trash. Charles Johnson at Little Green Footballs summed things up nicely here:

He’s been at it for many years, spreading lies and conspiracy theories and bigotry from white supremacist websites, and helping push it into mainstream conservatism (which they don’t resist very much, of course). In the Trump era, his gutter-level hate site was actually granted White House press credentials, because his deranged, dim-witted, sycophantic writing style appealed to the narcissist in chief.

But today the ship of the fabled Stupidest Man on the Internet has run aground. Jim Hoft has joined the Choir Invisible. He is now one of The Deplatformed. Permanently suspended. Where’s Jim? I don’t know, I can’t see him any more.

If you use the LGF search tool for “hoft,” you’ll get an idea of how prolific and relentless this weird, twisted guy has been for two decades. And Fox News has picked up dozens of his “BREAKING WOW BOOM” stories, which almost always turn out to be dishonest, or distorted, or completely made up.

So long, Jim, you will absolutely not be missed from Twitter.

Ain't that the truth?

To no one's surprise, he was in attendance at Trump's MAGA sedition rally on January 6th.

And he was helping to push the lies that led to the insurrection on a regular basis like this on his web site.

Let's hope the suspension is permanent. The world is a better place without this liar polluting our public discourse.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team