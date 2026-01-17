Fox ‘News’ Anchors Blame Democrats For ICE Violence In MN

Recently, news broke that ICE is paying right-wing influencers to help its recruitment effort. So, you have to wonder if Fox News got paid for its over-the-top effort to blame ICE violence on Democrats and protesters or if it was just part of its usual adoration of Trump fascism.

In any event, the propaganda spewed by “news anchors” John Roberts and Sandra Smith was not just dishonest but designed to whip up hatred and perhaps more violence against protesters.

“You don’t see problems like this” in Louisiana, Florida or Texas, Roberts said, suggesting that if only Minnesotans would stop protesting government-sanctioned violence against people who are innocent until proven guilty and, in many cases, children and citizens, everything would be fine. “It’s only in places like this, where it’s set up for confrontation,” Roberts added. I’m sure his viewers knew he meant, “it’s only in blue cities” that there are problems.

Smith did her part for the propaganda: “Just adding to this, the rhetoric that is out there that so many are questioning whether or not that is leading to the immediate spike in not only protests, but obviously violence and threats made against these ICE agents,” she continued.

As we can all see in online videos, the unarmed Renee Good did not threaten the Minneosta ICE agent who shot her. She said everything was “fine,” and “I’m not mad at you” just before she was shot in the head. Funny how both Roberts and Smith left that out of their anti-Democratic, pro-ICE rants.

Instead, Smith went on to attack Rep. Ro Khanna for calling ICE a lawless agency that is shooting to death American citizens. “That is the rhetoric that is out there as these protests are happening and as ICE continues to try to carry out their law-abiding duties in the streets of cities like Minneapolis,” Smith scolded.

Roberts followed up by playing the “hypocritical Democrats” card. “The provocation and outrage that we're seeing on the left is something that we certainly didn't see 10 years ago,” he added. Then he suggested immigration enforcement and deportations under Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton is “evidence” that the protests are really an attack on Dear Leader (and Felonious P***y Grabber) Donald Trump.

Except Obama’s and Clinton’s ICE did not kill and maim by shooting unarmed people in the head, raid schools, detain Native Americans and arrest legal residents.

Roberts and Smith may be propagandizing liars but they are not stupid or ignorant. They know exactly what they are doing. And so does Fox “News.”