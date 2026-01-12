Fox Guest Calls Out ‘Regime That Is Shooting People In The Face’

Former AOC comms director Corbin Trent basically hijacked a segment that was supposed to be devoted for bashing Democrats and turned it on its head, much to the dismay of Fox News Live host Rick Edson.

I'll say it again that I'm not thrilled with Democrats going on Fox in the first place, but this was pretty hilarious. Edson couldn't end the segment fast enough as soon as Corbin started going after JD Vance for his comments following the shooting of Renee Good in Minnesota last week.

Here's the end of what was actually a very long segment where the other guest, Matt Terrill, who was a former chief of staff for Marco Rubio, basically sounded like he had "pro-Hamas" Tourette syndrome as he bashed Democrats and newly elected NY Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who apparently lives rent-free in all of their heads on Fox since there's not a day that goes by without them attacking him.

TERRILL: Well, the other panelist just said that it's easy to condemn Hamas. You the bottom line is if it's so easy, why didn't Mamdani do it on the campaign trail on this very network in an interview with Martha McCallum?

The bottom line is for the Democrat Party right now, they have a base of supporters that are going further left. Part of that is this anti-Israel, part of that pro-Hamas wing of the party, and that is something that's happened truly and been bolstered on the heels of the 2024 presidential election.

After the 2024 presidential election, what the Democrat party should have done was go to the middle. Instead, they're going further to the left. And they can't go to the middle right now. And the reason why is because the power source in a Democrat base right now is going further to the left.

That is a problem for the Democrat party going to these midterm elections and into 2028. You know, candidate quality is going to matter. It's not just about your issues that you run on or the policies you run on. Candidate quality also matters, and the candidates that are vying for Democratic seats right now in these nominations, in these fights in the midterm elections, they're in primaries right now, for Democratic primary primaries and that's gonna be a real challenge for them to get through these primaries if they're taking a pro-Israel stance.

The anti-Israel, pro-Hamas wing of the party is taking over the party, and that's a real challenge.

EDSON: You know, Matt, shouldn't there be...

TRENT: I don't agree with that at all.

EDSON: Well, let me just ask you this really quick though, and you can respond to what Matt had to say there, but when you look at some of these protests ongoing too, I mean there is plenty of room between criticizing policy towards Israel or policy that the Israeli government enacts, and and being in the corner of, or chanting for a repressive terrorist organization.

And then on top of all of that too, I mean you've got some serious oppression going on in Iran right now and the same corners here aren't saying a word right now.

TRENT: Yeah, that's interesting thing too, right? Where is violence available, right? So we look at the the protesters in Iran, and they're patriots. They're people that are trying to overthrow an oppressive regime.

Here, if you have protesters, they should be shot in the face and anybody that does it should have absolute immunity. So what's funny to me is when is violence, when is protest, when is this all acceptable?

EDSON: Well isn't that the same though? Where is the protest against the regime that's killing people in the street right now? I mean, I don't see anybody at Columbia...

TRENT: Well, they're doing those today and it's called the ICE protests.



EDSON: Are they talking about Iran at the ICE protest?



TRENT: No, I think they're talking about the regime that's shooting people in the face. I mean, I think it's a very American idea to not want police forces to be able to shoot Americans indiscriminately.

And the idea that JD Vance says is that they should have absolute immunity. You know, I thought this guy was a hillbilly. He had a book, Hillbilly Elegy. And I can tell you hillbilly values, at least from where I'm from in Appalachia, are that the government ought not be able to have absolute immunity when they shoot you in the face. But, maybe we came from a different Appalachia.

EDSON: Okay, Corbin Trent, Matt Terrill, there's an investigation in that, a separate topic. We've talked about it before and we will talk about it again in the next hour. Thanks for joining us, fellas. Appreciate it.