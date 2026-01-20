Mamdani: 'We're Being Asked Not To Believe Our Own Eyes'

During an interview on ABC's The View, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani was asked why he called the shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent murder, and he replied that there was only one conclusion after looking at the video.

The outrage over the whitewashing of Good's murder by the Trump administration and the DOJ is not going away.

Mamdani didn't mince words.

HOSTIN: Let's talk about the unfortunate situation unfolding in Minnesota since the fatal ice shooting of Renee Good, which you bluntly called a murder. The Trump administration is reportedly readying troops for deployment and investigating the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis and the governor of Minnesota for impeding immigration agents. How are you reacting to everything that you are seeing and and importantly do you worry they'll target New York and you? MAMDANI: Look I think first I don't know how else to describe what we saw in Minnesota. People ask me why did I say the word murder I asked them to look at that video and tell me what they would call it and and we are being asked to not believe our own eyes. It's time to be truthful with people. It is terrifying to see what's happening there and it's terrifying to see all of this happening in the name of public safety and I've said this directly to the president that these ICE raids they are cruel, they're inhumane, they do nothing to deliver that public safety.

Demented Donald and Stephen Miller's vision of masked secret police invading neighborhoods and pulling people off the streets, even US citizens, is an American abomination.

Mayor Mamdani clearly explained how cruel and inhumane ICE's actions are. He refuses to be intimidated and so should we.

As we see in Minnesota, and cities throughout the country, Americans are refusing Trump's totalitarian vision.

Miller and Trump will be held accountable.