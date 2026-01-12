'Did You Not Just Learn?’ ICE Agents Threaten MN Churchgoer With Renee Good ‘Lesson’

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Minneapolis seemed to threaten the life of a man driving to church.
By David EdwardsJanuary 12, 2026

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Minneapolis seemed to threaten the life of a man driving to church.

According to WGTC, the agents referenced the "lesson" that was given to Renee Good when she was shot to death by an ICE officer.

A video posted to Reddit showed two ICE agents confronting the churchgoer on Sunday while he was in his vehicle.

"Sir! This is a warning!" the agent yelled as he punched the man's vehicle window. "Stop f—king following us! You are impeding operations! This is the United States federal government!"

"I live over here," the driver explained. "I got to get to my house."

"This is your warning!" the officer exclaimed.

"I serve the Lord; go to church," the resident replied.

"I will arrest you!" the officer threatened.

"Don't make a bad decision," another agent warned.

"I serve the Lord," the driver repeated. "Not a draft-dodging coward."

"Let these people go to church," the driver added. "Let these people serve the Lord and worship."

"You're not going to like the outcome of this, sir," the first officer said. "I guarantee that... Did you not learn from what just happened [when Renee Good was killed]?"

"Learn what?" the driver asked. "I serve the Lord, not a draft-dodging coward. I can't believe you'd take orders from a draft dodger."

"Make America safe again, brother," one of the officers quipped.

"Always," the driver agreed.

