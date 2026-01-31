Todd Blanche: Renee Good Murder Not Worthy Of Civil Rights Investigation

The Trump administration wants you to forget she was ever murdered.
Todd Blanche: Renee Good Murder Not Worthy Of Civil Rights Investigation
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoJanuary 31, 2026

Trump's DOJ refuses to commit to a proper investigation into the murder of Renee Good by an ICE agent and instead plays semantic games, trying to lull the public into disinterest.

Blanche recently said there was no need to investigate Good's murder because everyone saw the video.

He continues to denigrate her death.

Q: So you're saying that the shooting investigation of Alex Pretti is now a civil rights investigation. You're saying, you're implying that that's always been the case.

Can you also say, what about the shooting of Renee Goode? I mean, is she, is that, why or why not is that a civil rights investigation?

BLANCHE: I didn't say it was always the case. I said it's the same thing that we said as of last Sunday, with respect to last weekend.

There are thousands, unfortunately, of law enforcement events every year where somebody is shot. The civil rights division of the Department of Justice does not investigate every one of those shootings. There has to be circumstances or facts, or maybe unknown facts, but certainly circumstances that warrant an investigation.

So when we talked about, when I talked about last weekend, and when others have talked about this week, the fact that President Trump has said repeatedly, of course, this is something we're going to investigate.

That's what I meant about what we're doing. It doesn't mean that every time that there's a federal officer-related shooting, that that's something civil rights takes up.

It depends on the circumstances.

Get shot in the face by ICE, it's just another shooting. Move along, nothing to see here.

Film a demonstration in a church service led by a pastor who is part of ICE, and federal agents arrest you.

Blanche on Renee Good: "There are thousands -- unfortunately -- of law enforcement events every year where somebody is shot. The civil rights department of the DOJ does not investigate every one of those shootings."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-30T16:32:03.512Z

Discussion

