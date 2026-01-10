10 Prosecutors Resign DOJ Over Handling Of Renee Good Case

MAGA loyalist and assistant AG Harmeet K. Dhillon said there was no reason for the Civil Rights Division to investigate Good's case. Then she directed prosecutors to go after her widow instead.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 14, 2026

This is how it starts, via the AP:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department does not believe there is currently any basis to open a criminal civil rights investigation into the killing of a woman by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis, a top department official said Tuesday.

The decision to keep the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division out of the investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Good marks a sharp departure from past administrations, which have moved quickly to probe shootings of civilians by law enforcement officials for potential civil rights offenses.

However, the DOJ did think it was important to direct prosecutors to look into the activist groups to which Good's widow belonged. At last count, ten prosecutors resigned. Via NBC News:

At least three prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Minnesota have resigned over their concerns with the direction of the investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, a person familiar with the resignations told NBC News on Tuesday.

The person confirmed the resignations of Joseph Thompson, Melinda Williams and another attorney. The two named attorneys, Thompson and Williams, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment by NBC News.

The attorneys had felt pressure from Justice Department leadership, both in Minneapolis and in Washington, to investigate any ties to activist groups by Good and her widow, said a law enforcement official with knowledge of their decisions. The official said the prosecutors were also concerned about a decision to cut out state and local authorities from the federal investigation.

Those prosecutors must be doing something right -- Trump called them "weak." Wahh! Wahh!

