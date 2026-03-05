Whistleblower: FBI Halted Good Probe Over Warrant Calling Her A 'Victim'

A whistleblower says the FBI allegedly halted an investigation into the death of Renee Good, a mother of three killed by an ICE agent, because Kash Patel didn't want the warrant to describe her as a 'victim'.

According to Senate Judiciary Democrats, forensic teams were reportedly ordered to stand down while the warrant was rewritten, delaying evidence collection.

The allegations suggest that Patel aimed to cast Good not as a victim but as a threat to law enforcement, potentially obstructing standard civil rights and use-of-force protocols.

Senate Judiciary Democrats, including Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), have publicly accused Patel of interfering in the investigation.

They claim a whistleblower revealed that FBI forensic experts were instructed not to process the scene of Good's death because Patel wanted the language in the warrant changed..

The senators' letter says the original warrant referenced violations of Good's civil rights.