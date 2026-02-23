Telegraph: Epstein Stored Computers And CDs In Storage Units

Telegraph: Epstein Stored Computers And CDs In Storage Units
By Susie MadrakFebruary 23, 2026

According to The Telegraph, Jeffrey Epstein paid private detectives to remove equipment from his Florida home to prevent investigators from finding it.

They reference documents that show he rented six storage units across the US and used them to house items from his properties, including computers from his private Caribbean island.

He leased at least one unit from 2003, when he was part of a Florida social set that included Donald Trump. Credit card receipts obtained by The Telegraph show regular storage payments continued until 2019, the year of his death.

Search warrants reviewed by The Telegraph suggest US authorities never raided the lockers, raising the possibility that they may contain unseen evidence relating to Epstein and his associates including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Lord Mandelson.

The emails that the DoJ released, along with the financial records that the Telegraph has unearthed revealing the secret storage units, raise the possibility that they housed compromising material.

Pictures of his properties show large storage areas and empty basements, so it is intriguing that Epstein would need to rent external storage.

Epstein allegedly recruited detectives to move documents, photographs and computers to one of his multiple storage lockers.

Lockers remained uncovered by US authorities, suggesting they held never-before-seen evidence in Epstein's long string of horrific crimes.

Deborah Lynn (@mrsdeborahlynn.bsky.social) 2026-02-23T13:42:30.307Z

Epstein hid kompromat from authorities in secret storage lockers, paying private detectives to remove equipment, rented 6 storage units across US. 1 when working w Trump was paid from 2003 up to 2019. US authorities never raided the lockers. These may contain new files. www.yahoo.com/news/article...

AOC FOR POTUS (@luckycharm5.bsky.social) 2026-02-22T23:52:03.005Z

"The Telegraph approached Epstein’s former private detectives in Florida about the storage lockers. They declined to comment, saying their work for Epstein was confidential. The FBI refused to say whether any storage units had ever been raided."😡
PecheLele (@pechelele.bsky.social) 2026-02-22T23:55:55.664Z

