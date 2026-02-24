ANOTHER DOMINO FALLS: Epstein Associate Is Arrested In England

He is under investigation over accusations he leaked Downing Street emails and market-sensitive information to the disgraced US financier during his time as business secretary.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 24, 2026

Peter Mandelson, former British ambassador to the U.S., has been arrested by detectives investigating claims he committed misconduct in public office during his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

He was driven away in an unmarked police car for questioning shortly after being escorted from his London home by plainclothes officers.

The Metropolitan police have been investigating allegations that he leaked Downing Street emails and market-sensitive information to the disgraced US financier during his time as business secretary. Mandelson has denied any wrongdoing.

In the meantime, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is on the case!

JUST IN: Poland moves on Epstein files.
PM Donald Tusk orders analysis of evidence and potential investigation into abuse networks linked to Polish victims.

The cover-ups are unraveling — worldwide.
#EpsteinFiles #Accountability #BlueSky #MedSky #LawSky #PoliSky

Carolyn Barber, MD (@cbarbermd.bsky.social) 2026-02-18T03:08:14.850Z

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said his country is investigating whether Epstein was working for the Kremlin:

“I don’t need to tell you how serious the increasingly likely possibility that Russian intelligence services co-organized this operation…”

fridainsight.substack.com/p/epstein-ca...

Frida Ghitis (@fridaghitis.bsky.social) 2026-02-18T02:39:58.192Z

“Poland [is] launching an investigation into whether Epstein was tied to Russian intelligence… Polish PM Donald Tusk said… ‘paedophilia scandal co-organised by Russian intelligence services [could] possess compromising materials against many leaders still active today.’” @hcrichardson.bsky.social

Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma.bsky.social) 2026-02-13T07:11:43.804Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon