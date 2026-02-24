ANOTHER DOMINO FALLS: Epstein Associate Is Arrested In England

Peter Mandelson, former British ambassador to the U.S., has been arrested by detectives investigating claims he committed misconduct in public office during his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
He was driven away in an unmarked police car for questioning shortly after being escorted from his London home by plainclothes officers.
The Metropolitan police have been investigating allegations that he leaked Downing Street emails and market-sensitive information to the disgraced US financier during his time as business secretary. Mandelson has denied any wrongdoing.
In the meantime, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is on the case!
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said his country is investigating whether Epstein was working for the Kremlin:
“I don’t need to tell you how serious the increasingly likely possibility that Russian intelligence services co-organized this operation…”
“Poland [is] launching an investigation into whether Epstein was tied to Russian intelligence… Polish PM Donald Tusk said… ‘paedophilia scandal co-organised by Russian intelligence services [could] possess compromising materials against many leaders still active today.’” @hcrichardson.bsky.social
