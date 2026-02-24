ANOTHER DOMINO FALLS: Epstein Associate Is Arrested In England

Peter Mandelson, former British ambassador to the U.S., has been arrested by detectives investigating claims he committed misconduct in public office during his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

He was driven away in an unmarked police car for questioning shortly after being escorted from his London home by plainclothes officers.

The Metropolitan police have been investigating allegations that he leaked Downing Street emails and market-sensitive information to the disgraced US financier during his time as business secretary. Mandelson has denied any wrongdoing.

In the meantime, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is on the case!

JUST IN: Poland moves on Epstein files.

PM Donald Tusk orders analysis of evidence and potential investigation into abuse networks linked to Polish victims. The cover-ups are unraveling — worldwide.

#EpsteinFiles #Accountability #BlueSky #MedSky #LawSky #PoliSky — Carolyn Barber, MD (@cbarbermd.bsky.social) 2026-02-18T03:08:14.850Z

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said his country is investigating whether Epstein was working for the Kremlin: “I don’t need to tell you how serious the increasingly likely possibility that Russian intelligence services co-organized this operation…” fridainsight.substack.com/p/epstein-ca... — Frida Ghitis (@fridaghitis.bsky.social) 2026-02-18T02:39:58.192Z