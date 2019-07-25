Epstein Found Injured In His Cell After Possible Suicide Attempt

Via NBC News, there's also talk that Epstein staged a fake suicide attempt to try to get moved to a different facility. Either way, he's not going to get much sympathy from anyone:

Epstein, 66, was found semi-conscious with marks on his neck in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan some time in the last two days, the sources said. Epstein is on suicide watch, two sources said.

Two sources told NBC News that Epstein may have tried to hang himself, while a third source cautioned that the injuries weren't serious, questioning whether Epstein might have staged an attack or a suicide attempt to get a transfer to another facility.

Another source said that an assault hadn't been ruled out and that another inmate, identified by sources as Nicholas Tartaglione, had been questioned.