Feds: Jeffrey Epstein Had Diamonds, Cash, Fake Passport In His Safe

You can see why Trump looked up to him. Via the Daily Beast:

FBI agents found “piles of cash,” dozens of diamonds and an expired foreign passport in Jeffrey Epstein’s when they raided his Manhattan mansion last week, prosecutors revealed Monday. The passport was issued in the 1980s and gave a residence of Saudi Arabia, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Rossmiller said. It was not issued under Epstein’s name but did have what appeared to be a photo of him. The safe’s contents were disclosed during a bail hearing at which prosecutors—and accusers—argued that Epstein is a flight risk and should be kept locked up until his sex-trafficking trial.

A federal probation office agreed Epstein should be detained, but U.S. District Judge Richard Berman said he hasn't decided and won’t announce a ruling until Thursday.

One of the things that came out during the hearing is that Epstein has $56 million in cash, which is of course not at all suspicious under the circumstances!

Two victims spoke during the Jeffrey Epstein bail hearing. The first was Annie Farmer, who said she was 16 when she met Epstein. As she spoke, Epstein had his head turned to stare at her, a stern expression on his face. He remained staring at her the entire time. — erica orden (@eorden) July 15, 2019

Annie Farmer made an important point in her testimony today: Victims might feel less confident in coming forward if Epstein gets out on bail. We will all be watching for Judge Berman’s decision about that, set to come on Thursday. — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) July 16, 2019

Judge Berman's bail decision on Epstein will be important for many reasons. Most importantly, this matters *to victims.* I've dealt with sex trafficking victims, preparing them to come forward and testify, and invariably they ask - often with trepidation - "Is he in jail?" — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) July 15, 2019

Catching folks up to speed:



On Friday, prosecutors spotted curious timing between the Miami Herald's exposé and payments to possibly co-conspirators in Florida. Two days after the series, a $100,000 wire; three days after that, $250,000 to someone else. https://t.co/EmvrfuIRvv

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 15, 2019

"This idea that he has disciplined himself is a concession that the defendant has a problem," the prosecutor said of Jeffrey Epstein, "that he has an appetite for children." https://t.co/ZMr28vkjQp pic.twitter.com/ZSPyD57dHK — erica orden (@eorden) July 16, 2019