Fox Host Loves Idea Of Canada Takeover - Except For That Socialized Medicine Thing

The Trump flacks on Fox's Outnumbered did their best to sanewash Trump's insane presser this Tuesday. As we already discussed here, the entire thing was nuts, with Trump rambling about rainwater and taking a shower, invading Greenland and Panama, changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and more.

But that didn't stop Trump bootlickers on Fox from pretending that this is all somehow normal, and sanewashing his comments about annexing Canada.

MCENANY: Kennedy, there was some laughter when President Trump said the 501st state could be Canada. He said it to Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago, but there may be something to it.

I spoke with Kevin O'Leary, who said, "Hey, there's something to this idea." We could be powerful economically, and President Trump said it would be an economic, not a military takeover. Let's listen to what he said.

REPORTER: You've said you're considering using military force to acquire Panama and Greenland. Are you also considering military force to annex and acquire Canada? TRUMP: No, economic force because Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like and it would also be much better for national security.

MCENANY: It apparently would be an alliance like the European Union, one that would make us stronger economically and more immune to attacks from China, Russia, and foes.

KENNEDY: I don't have a problem with that. I mean, I don't have a problem with free trade and people being able to come and go and visit freely.

I don't think we necessarily need to acquire Canada. I don't want to acquire Canada because they have a socialized healthcare system.

We've already got enough problems with our sort of public/private health care system, that we don't need to take on that massive burden. Because if we can't figure things out here, how are we going to impose something there?

And you know a lot of Canadians aren't happy with that and I certainly don't want to be on a list if I need surgery or treatment for something. I don't want to wait 6 months to get a knee, God forbid if it comes to something like that, but I do like the idea of economic freedom and you know, allowing these individual markets to decide what people want to buy.

I know the president is very focused on trade deficits, and what that means is we're importing more from Canada than they are importing from us. And you know, I also don't disagree with him.

If cars can be made in the United States of America and employ more people and the cars will still be reasonably priced so middle and lower income earners can afford to buy them, I'm fine with that as well.

Like having a rethink about the way we do business is good, but you know, acquiring something that already has a lot of problematic aspects, not necessarily forward looking or freedom leaning, but if it goes toward freedom and somehow lowers my taxes, I'm all for it.