Trump's Fan Club Manufactures New Biden 'Scandal': NoteGate

Trump's cheerleaders over on GOP-TV continue to paint Biden as too senile to be president and are mad that the rest of the media doesn't want to play along after years of ignoring Trump's cognitive decline. Trump's former spokes-liar, Kayleigh McEnany kicked things off on this Tuesday's Outnumbered saying that Biden is "drawing new criticism," a.k.a. giving Fox a reason to manufacture a new "scandal," when he was "caught on camera" looking at some notes while answering a reporter's question.

McEnany's cohost Emily Compagno proceeded to call Biden "weak" and accused the media of "fawning all over him," which is rich given Fox's history of doing exactly that for Trump's entire presidency, and Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery chimed in calling Biden "more Weekend at Bernies than Cocoon.

After more attacks from Bill Bennett, who was education secretary under Ronald Reagan, who actually was cognitively impaired during much of his presidency, Shannon Bream gave this bit of revisionist history on Dear Leader Trump:

BREAM: And the thing is, a lot of these folks in the press corps who are covering President Biden also covered you, and President Trump. The contrast of whether you are a fan of President Trump or not is unmistakable. They know the difference. He sat there and sparred with them to the point where you guys were dragging him, like you've got to go to Marine One now and you're going to miss this important event, we've got to go. He wanted to stay there and engage over and over and over again. Meanwhile President Biden is always saying things like I'm going to be in trouble if I don't stop answering questions. I'm going to be in trouble if I don't follow the order they gave me. I'm going to be in trouble with Jill. I'm going to be in trouble with the White House. And, I mean, he's the president. And I wonder too if they are making him unnecessarily nervous in some of these situations, because they do have him on such a tight leash. He is the president of the United States and we have to have comfort that when he engages with people across the political spectrum, and most certainly people like Vladimir Putin, that he is in full command of the conversation. We need that from him, we expect that from him and how the press can, after the last four years of being totally engaged with President Trump who wanted to discuss the minutia of everything with them, to this president who says he's going to get in trouble if he talks with them, you've got to start asking questions.

Here's your "free wheeling" Trump "engaging" with the media that they loved so much.

Wait, these good old days????pic.twitter.com/LJTDE5vlOT — The Recount (@therecount) June 17, 2021

And who can forget Trump bragging about his cognitive test.

It's a good thing Trump never relied on any notes either.

Trump is reading from his note again pic.twitter.com/qP5gyI65Ki — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 20, 2019

Trump reading from notes that say: “I want no quid pro quo.” https://t.co/XAj5dVxXK9 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 20, 2019

And here's The Daily Show's 2018 edition of Trump's Best Words: