2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Media Bites
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Trump's Fan Club Manufactures New Biden 'Scandal': NoteGate

Trump's cheerleaders over on GOP-TV continue to paint Biden as too senile to be president and are mad that the rest of the media doesn't want to play along after years of ignoring Trump's cognitive decline.
By Heather
43 min ago by Heather
Views:

Trump's cheerleaders over on GOP-TV continue to paint Biden as too senile to be president and are mad that the rest of the media doesn't want to play along after years of ignoring Trump's cognitive decline. Trump's former spokes-liar, Kayleigh McEnany kicked things off on this Tuesday's Outnumbered saying that Biden is "drawing new criticism," a.k.a. giving Fox a reason to manufacture a new "scandal," when he was "caught on camera" looking at some notes while answering a reporter's question.

McEnany's cohost Emily Compagno proceeded to call Biden "weak" and accused the media of "fawning all over him," which is rich given Fox's history of doing exactly that for Trump's entire presidency, and Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery chimed in calling Biden "more Weekend at Bernies than Cocoon.

After more attacks from Bill Bennett, who was education secretary under Ronald Reagan, who actually was cognitively impaired during much of his presidency, Shannon Bream gave this bit of revisionist history on Dear Leader Trump:

BREAM: And the thing is, a lot of these folks in the press corps who are covering President Biden also covered you, and President Trump. The contrast of whether you are a fan of President Trump or not is unmistakable. They know the difference.

He sat there and sparred with them to the point where you guys were dragging him, like you've got to go to Marine One now and you're going to miss this important event, we've got to go. He wanted to stay there and engage over and over and over again.

Meanwhile President Biden is always saying things like I'm going to be in trouble if I don't stop answering questions. I'm going to be in trouble if I don't follow the order they gave me. I'm going to be in trouble with Jill. I'm going to be in trouble with the White House. And, I mean, he's the president.

And I wonder too if they are making him unnecessarily nervous in some of these situations, because they do have him on such a tight leash. He is the president of the United States and we have to have comfort that when he engages with people across the political spectrum, and most certainly people like Vladimir Putin, that he is in full command of the conversation.

We need that from him, we expect that from him and how the press can, after the last four years of being totally engaged with President Trump who wanted to discuss the minutia of everything with them, to this president who says he's going to get in trouble if he talks with them, you've got to start asking questions.

Here's your "free wheeling" Trump "engaging" with the media that they loved so much.

And who can forget Trump bragging about his cognitive test.

49 weeks ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

It's a good thing Trump never relied on any notes either.

And here's The Daily Show's 2018 edition of Trump's Best Words:

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team