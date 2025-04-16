Jessica Tarlov Destroys Pirro’s Lies About Deportation Of Maryland Man

It fell on deaf ears, of course, but Tarlov was actually allowed to talk long enough to take apart all of the lies we've been hearing on Fox about the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Here's the exchange from this Tuesday's The Five:

TARLOV: Abrego Garcia, there is no proof that he was an MS-13 member and there it has been debunked many times. (crosstalk)

PIRRO: It's been debunked by liberal newspapers.

TARLOV: That's not true! Because... stop!

PIRRO: Section I 113 or 123 is reliable, verifiable proof that you were a member of a gang, and he was never able to rebut it.

TARLOV: It was based on double-hearsay testimony and also a detective who was indicted nearly weeks later for providing confidential information to a sex worker. He was also allegedly an alcoholic. That's how we got into this.

But the point is that this man has been living in this country. Out in public, meeting on an annual basis with his DHS caseworker. He goes in once a year. He talks to them. They know where he works. He’s an on-the-books worker. This is not somebody who is a gang banger.

This is not somebody who has committed any other crime besides being here in this country, and he came here also based on credible threat of being murdered by a gang at home who was threatening his entire family.

The reason that Democrats are talking about the fact that anyone could quote unquote be disappeared is that you can see a full-blown constitutional crisis playing out in front of our eyes.

The Supreme Court ruled nine-zero that he had to be returned. President Bukele is lying when he says that he can’t get him back. We know that he returns people because he returned people from the original shipment. There were women that were sent there and he said, "Oh no, no, you shouldn’t be here."

And there were some Venezuelans that he didn’t want. He said, ‘Okay, you should be here’ and he shipped them on back. They think that it’s funny getting that hot mic moment where Donald Trump and the El Salvadoran president are talking, they’re kind of loitering around at the front of the Oval Office where they’re joking about like, "Oh, wouldn’t it be great if you could take our homegrown ones."

You cannot legally send Americans to an El Salvadoran prison camp no matter what they have done. Senator Kennedy was on our air earlier this afternoon with Sandra and John and said as much. You look at... no, one more thing to say. Actually multiple more things to say. But what is most important is that under the Alien Enemies Act, you deserve due process, and that's what the Supreme Court ruled.

And if you go back to World War II when we were invoking the same act that people who are here undocumented from Japan, from Germany, from Italy were allowed to go into a court where they could argue that they weren't a danger to this nation.

Abrego Garcia was not afforded that right to come into court and to argue as to why he should not be deported, and it's not the same thing to deport someone to their home country as to send them to a prison. You know that!