Marge Resorts To Violent Crackdown On Dissent At Her Town Hall

Using tasers to quell dissent is right out of the Fascist playbook
By John AmatoApril 16, 2025

In Cobb County, Georgia, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had her security use tasers and force to tamp down on dissent breaking out in Republican town halls since so many voters are furious over the horrific effects of Trump's tariffs and the wrongful deportation of an innocent family man.

The QAnon Klan mom probably thought she would be immune to any protesters since her district is so red but she had her security be prepared to use violence.

And they did.

CNN reports that at least three people were physically removed by police officers and officers used a stun gun on at least two of the men.

Marge really enjoyed having her armed men taser and rough up protestors. This is what the Trump administration has wrought. Lying Congress people defend his every criminal or illegal move and then sick their thugs on them.

Anywhere Greene is should be considered a fascist gathering.

