Marge Gets Taken To School After Botching Basic U.S. History

She needs a competency test.
Marge Gets Taken To School After Botching Basic U.S. History
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardJuly 8, 2024

Shockingly, controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was taken to school after failing to understand basic American history on the signers of the Declaration of Independence. This is pure MAGA. The Congressional Karen somehow got six of the eight signers wrong.

The chaos crew member got a community note slapped onto her post, noting, “James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, James Monroe, Aaron Burr, Paul Revere, and George Washington were not signers of the Declaration of Independence.” I'm only surprised that she didn't add the felon's name to her list.

Xitter had some fun at her expense.

This right here:

Of course, Marge left the post up as if she wanted to immortalize her stupidity. Well done, gf.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon