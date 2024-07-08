Marge Gets Taken To School After Botching Basic U.S. History

Shockingly, controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was taken to school after failing to understand basic American history on the signers of the Declaration of Independence. This is pure MAGA. The Congressional Karen somehow got six of the eight signers wrong.
The chaos crew member got a community note slapped onto her post, noting, “James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, James Monroe, Aaron Burr, Paul Revere, and George Washington were not signers of the Declaration of Independence.” I'm only surprised that she didn't add the felon's name to her list.
Xitter had some fun at her expense.
This right here:
Of course, Marge left the post up as if she wanted to immortalize her stupidity. Well done, gf.