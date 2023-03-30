Rep. Moskowitz Blasts Marge: 'Dead Kids Can't Read!’

Rep. Jared Moskowitz slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene and Republicans for wanting to ban books in schools, but do nothing help stop school massacres.

Moskowitz yielded his time to Greene, who then launched into her tired diatribe about her days in school after the assault weapons ban went into effect in the 1990's.

"You want to know why the shooter is dead in Nashville, the trans shooter? You want to know why? Because a good guy with a gun killed that woman," Rep. Greene said.

Greene's new folly is to protect kids like the Secret Service protects the President.

"So if you want to have a good talk about schools and protecting children, we need to talk about protecting our children the same way we protect our president, we protect our celebrities, we protect this building," she ranted.

When the Florida Congressman reclaimed his time he proceeded to shove (non-violently) Marjorie Taylor Greene's faux outrage down her gullet when she tried to claim more guns are needed in schools after three children and three adults were murdered in Nashville by a weapon of mass destruction.

"There are six people that are dead in that school, including three children, because you guys got rid of the assault weapons ban," Moskowitz said. "Because you guys made it easy for people who don't deserve to have weapons, who are mentally incapable of having weapons of war, being able to buy those weapons and go into schools."

Rep, Moskowitz said he voted in favor of having sschool resource officers in schools after Parkland.

"Did the good guys with the guns stop six people from getting murdered?" he asked.

"No," he replied.

"But you know what? AR-15s, you know what those bullets do to children? You know why you don't hunt with an AR-15 with a deer? Because there's nothing left," the Florida Congressman said. "And there's nothing left of these kids when people go into school and murder them while they're trying to read."

"You guys are worried about banning books? Dead kids can't read."

And here endeth the lesson.

Rep. Moskowitz gave Trump and Republicans the ultimate troll over Lumpy's Waco rally over the weekend to boot.