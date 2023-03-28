Marge Somehow Blames Biden And Democrats For School Shooting

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sprang into action over the news of yet another school shooting took to Twitter after the devastating news of a Christian school shooting in Nashville that left seven people dead, including three children to blame Democrats and President Joe Biden.

A 28-year-old female shooter armed with at least two assault-style rifles and a handgun opened fire on the kids. This could have been unavoidable, but the other side of the aisle insists that "more guns" is the answer in our already gun-saturated country. People like Rep. Shooty Uppy Greene, for example.

"My prayers are with the victims and families at the Covenant School in Nashville," she said. "Another absolutely horrific needless tragedy."

"Children and school staff should always be protected the same way politicians, money, precious stones, and gold are protected, but even more so, by good guys with guns," she said in a call for more guns.

"Thank God for good guys with guns and thank God a good guy with a gun killed the evil mentally deranged shooter today," It said.

"Joe Biden's gun free school zones have endangered children at schools leaving them as innocent targets of sick horrible disturbed people ever since he worked as a Senator to pass this foolish law," she said of the Crime Control Act of 1990.

"What a fool," she continued to say about President Biden about a bill introduced by Sen. Herb Kohl, and later signed into law by President George H. W. Bush.

"What a failure," she continued.

"Gun grabbers like Joe Biden and Democrats should give up their Secret Service protection and put themselves on the same level as our unprotected innocent precious children at school," she droned on.

"School shootings should NEVER happen and will end immediately when our nations [SIC] children are defended the same way Joe Biden is by good guys with guns!!!" she insisted.

"End this now," said the woman who stalked Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg. She called him a "coward."

She's probably going to stalk this distressed little girl next:

Sit your droopy ass down, you spork-footed, soulless ghoul.