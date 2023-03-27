Live Fox Report On Christian School Shooting Interrupted By Emotional Plea

Six people, including three children, died after the 376th school shooting since Columbine. We have learned nothing. Children are being slaughtered, and one side of the aisle (the pro-life side) doesn't care.

This shooting occurred at a private Christian school in Nashville by a 28-year-old female shooter armed with at least two assault-style rifles and a handgun. So, it's not because of a lack of prayers in the school. It's not because of a lack of Jesus. It's because our country is saturated with firearms.

A woman, possibly from Highland Park, Illinois (it was hard to hear, and I have the olds), interrupted a Fox News reporter while he was about to report what happened. She has had it, and she said she survived a mass shooting last year and offered an emotional plea for gun sense.

"Aren't you guys tired of covering this?" she asked. "I've been lobbying in D.C. since we survived a mass shooting in July." She was on vacation in the area when this mass shooting broke out. She rightly said that gun violence is the number one killer of children and teens in the U.S.

wow. a woman makes a passionate case for gun control during a press conference about the Nashville school shooting pic.twitter.com/tQDdSrBZZ6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2023

“When the officers got to the second level, they saw a shooter, a female who was firing… We know this shooter was a female. She appears to be in her teens. She was armed with two assault type rifles and a handgun” pic.twitter.com/QepkPJUtfh — Acyn (@Acyn) March 27, 2023

We need to do something, but one side of the aisle is pro-death.