Marge Blames Democrats For Registered Republican Shooting Trump

Controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did not wait for any information to be revealed after Donald Trump was bleeding out of his 'whatever' at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday and was ushered off the stage by the Secret Service. Reports reveal that the shooter, who is dead, was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, armed with an AR-style rifle. Crooks was a registered Republican. He wore a T-shirt with an American flag on the sleeve, matching merchandise sold by the YouTube firearm channel Demolition Ranch.
While disregarding the fact that Trump mocked Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, while he was in ICU from a vicious hammer attack in his home by a Trump supporter and all of the calls for violence from the right, Marge quickly blamed Democrats and the media.
Xitter users piled in.
J.D. Vance weighed in.
Scott Jennings blamed Democrats on CNN. Laura Ingraham blamed Democrats for the shooting on Sean Hannity's show. Republican Congressman Mike Collins took to Xitter to claim that President Biden put the hit out on Trump. And all those people give Lumpy a pass for inciting a deadly insurrection, and they gave zero fucks when Gabby Giffords was shot in the head. Trump reposted a disturbing image of President Biden hog tide in the back of a truck. I'm sure that's the fault of Democrats, too.
Maybe, just maybe, if lunatics didn't have access to AR-style weapons, the very ones Joe Biden wanted to ban, then this wouldn't be happening to Trump or in classrooms across the United States. The violent rhetoric is coming from the right, and their shameful disregard for children who have been murdered in their schools is duly noted.