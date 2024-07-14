Marge Blames Democrats For Registered Republican Shooting Trump

Controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did not wait for any information to be revealed after Donald Trump was bleeding out of his 'whatever' at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday and was ushered off the stage by the Secret Service. Reports reveal that the shooter, who is dead, was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, armed with an AR-style rifle. Crooks was a registered Republican. He wore a T-shirt with an American flag on the sleeve, matching merchandise sold by the YouTube firearm channel Demolition Ranch.

While disregarding the fact that Trump mocked Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, while he was in ICU from a vicious hammer attack in his home by a Trump supporter and all of the calls for violence from the right, Marge quickly blamed Democrats and the media.

Someone just tried to ASSASSINATE President Trump.



The Democrats and the media are to blame for every drop of blood spilled today.



For years and years, they’ve demonized him and his supporters.



Today, someone finally tried to take out the leader of our America First and the… pic.twitter.com/38cFXjQdwx — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 13, 2024

Xitter users piled in.

This is an actual MTG campaign ad. https://t.co/4bd9krf3f7 pic.twitter.com/OdOEeYBZbJ — Nate Igor Smith (@drivenbyboredom) July 13, 2024

A registered republican shot your idol miss butch body. https://t.co/FJAJtxD0Tf — Teresa M. Kimberlin (@KimberlinTeresa) July 14, 2024

Political violence is never appropriate.



You and other Republicans have a target locked on every marginalized community in this country.



We've been demonized by you.



I wish you would've condemned political violence in the past and hope you will condemn it in the future. https://t.co/aDgiLNuxPD pic.twitter.com/JBi5qRXymn — 🏳️‍⚧️Iridescent, M.S.Ed. (@iridescentUwU) July 14, 2024

Any time you feel like supporting reasonable gun control laws, we’ll be here.



Otherwise this drama is a fire you started. Must be convenient to have more guns in this country than there are people and then blame your political opponents for the door you opened.#Repeal2A https://t.co/bFZgmMhXeb — She-ra Persists 🇺🇸 Happy Fourth (@SheRa_Persists) July 14, 2024

Now tell everyone to go watch the video where he tells everyone to go storm the capital and murder his Vice President on January 6th https://t.co/daDug97Fw9 — Ryan Football Team (@armyhalfday) July 13, 2024

J.D. Vance weighed in.

This is pretty much where we are at. Authoritarians using the act of one lunatic they know nothing about right now for political power and gain. pic.twitter.com/BEUGwM2NR4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 14, 2024

Scott Jennings blamed Democrats on CNN. Laura Ingraham blamed Democrats for the shooting on Sean Hannity's show. Republican Congressman Mike Collins took to Xitter to claim that President Biden put the hit out on Trump. And all those people give Lumpy a pass for inciting a deadly insurrection, and they gave zero fucks when Gabby Giffords was shot in the head. Trump reposted a disturbing image of President Biden hog tide in the back of a truck. I'm sure that's the fault of Democrats, too.

Maybe, just maybe, if lunatics didn't have access to AR-style weapons, the very ones Joe Biden wanted to ban, then this wouldn't be happening to Trump or in classrooms across the United States. The violent rhetoric is coming from the right, and their shameful disregard for children who have been murdered in their schools is duly noted.