Fox Immediately Blames The Media For Trump Assassination Attempt

As Karoli pointed out here, members of Congress began immediately escalating things following the shooting, and this is what we can expect to put up with for God knows how long now from the right.

Pretending that the media has been lying about the threat Trump represents to our democracy in America. Pretending that reporting on that threat, rather than the actual threat, is irresponsible. Continuing to downplay what Trump and the right's plans are to destroy women's reproductive rights in America. And lying about and downplaying what Trump said and did, and what happened during the January 6th insurrection.

Here's the exchange with Fox's Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham from this Saturday evening as part of their live coverage following the shooting. About the only good thing you could say about it is that they weren't accusing Biden (yet) of putting a hit out on Trump like some MAGA cultists in Congress.

INGRAHAM: And how the media has amplified these attacks on Trump as a fascist dictator who will subjugate all of our individual rights, our rights are all gonna be gone, there's gonna be no healthcare for women, you know, we heard that last night too. So just think about that, if you're kind of on the edge as a left-wing radical and you hear that Adolf Hitler could win the presidency or someone like Hitler, I mean, this just begs for somebody to take that kind of action. And I know, again, we had a lot of incredible, courageous people there today, and God bless them and their families, and we mourn for the victims tonight. But this is not an isolated incident. This has been building across the last five years, or six, seven years, of what they have done to Donald Trump. This has been building to this moment. And I am mad, and I am sad for the country, but I am mad that the media kept amplifying this without reservation, and without any caveats, they kept amplifying this. And it was wrong, and it was an evil lie that they said about him, and they continued to do it up until a few moments before this was happened, as almost happened today, to Donald Trump. Let's not forget that tonight. HANNITY: And let us not forget, and I did this Friday night on Hannity, and I know you've covered the same story, you know, with all the talk about January 6th, they always kept out peacefully, patriotically march so your voices will be heard. However, there was a vice president, her name is Kamala Harris, and days after a precinct, a police precinct was burned to the ground, she tweets out for a bail fund, she goes on Colbert, they're not gonna stop, they shouldn't stop, we're not gonna stop, and it's gonna continue, et cetera, 574 riots in the summer of 2020, dozens of dead Americans, thousands of injured cops, bricks, rocks, bottles... INGRAHAM: They didn't care! HANNITY: … Molotov cocktails, and billions in property damage, but Laura, they were mostly people. peaceful or they didn't happen at all. But anyway, Laura... INGRAHAM: But Trump is the threat, Sean! Trump as they said is the threat to democracy.

We all know, no one really believes that they just said it, and words at some point can boil over to the radicals out there who are a little unhinged. HANNITY: Yeah. INGRAHAM: They hear this stuff, and over time you're going to end up in a very dangerous situation, and again... HANNITY: This is it. INGRAHAM: Thank you everyone across the country praying for the victims and for Donald Trump tonight and all the Secret Service who sprung into action. HANNITY: All good Americans and those guys were amazing and I know whatever happened as it relates to how this guy got on this rooftop that will hopefully we'll get to the bottom of that quickly. This can't happen.

Here's a little reminder on just which party likes to foment violence, and some of what we've heard come out of Trump's mouth:

Hopefully, he will now understand that that was wrong. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) July 14, 2024

A few tried to break into the press pen, but were stopped by security. — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) July 14, 2024

Political violence fomenter and Democrat assassination enthusiast Roger Stone accusing others of fomenting political violence is pretty rich. https://t.co/Qfesh7pfEn — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) July 14, 2024

This is exactly the case. Violence like this must be universally condemned. This totally unacceptable act does not change the danger that Trump poses to republican government in the US. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 14, 2024

What Trump said after Nancy’s Pelosi’s husband’s skull was bashed with a hammer in a home invasion. https://t.co/euoStKqkZF — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 14, 2024

Don’t lecture us about condemning violence. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 14, 2024

This is extremely unhelpful, reckless, and dishonest. It turns up the heat and invites retribution. We should demand better from our leaders. https://t.co/lLbQ8SAaPS — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) July 14, 2024

This is pretty much where we are at. Authoritarians using the act of one lunatic they know nothing about right now for political power and gain. pic.twitter.com/BEUGwM2NR4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 14, 2024

When Trump stops representing a threat to our democracy, the media should stop reporting on it, but they should not allow themselves to bullied by the likes of Hannity and Ingraham into stopping any of their coverage of Project 2025.

The right is going to use this as an excuse to deify Trump and turn him into a martyr. He deserves no such deference. Sadly the incident this weekend just made things more dangerous for everyone in politics all across the country.