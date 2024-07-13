Donald Trump Injured During Rally Shooting

There were shots fired at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. Reports on the scene say Trump is bleeding from his ear and was able to walk off stage with help from the Secret Service.
By RedStateRachelJuly 13, 2024

There appeared to be shots fired at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. Reports on the scene say Trump is bleeding from his ear. Not much is known at this time but it appears Trump was able to walk away with the help of Secret Service agents.

NBC News reported "Trump was rushed off the stage just minutes into his rally in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, after loud noises that sounded like gunshots were heard. Trump is expected to survive, according to two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter. He had blood on the side of his head and his ear." The outlet noted that the former president was escorted off the stage and put into a vehicle.

We will update this post as more information emerges.

From Pete Buttigieg:

UPDATE: (Karoli) Secret Service says "the shooter" is no long a threat.

Here is a full video, start to finish:

UPDATE 2: AP reports that the shooter and one rallygoer is dead, another rallygoer in serious condition.

UPDATE 3: President Biden issued a statement:

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.

Unfortunately, Republican members of Congress have been busy escalating things.

jackson

From Ronny Jackson, an elected member of the House of Representatives: "Trump-deranged Left wing LUNATICS that parade around MSNBC and other FAKE NEWS “outlets” demonizing Trump and calling him Hitler are DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLE for this violent attack on President Trump’s life!! They have BLOOD on their hands. ENOUGH of the VIOLENT RHETORIC! AMERICA IS PISSED!!!!"

We don't know the shooter's motive. We may never know. But vile and violent rhetoric is routinely tossed by people like Jackson. Biden's response was measured. Compare and contrast.

Discussion

