Delusional Musk Says Trump's Never Done Anything 'Mean' Or 'Morally Wrong'

If anyone needed more proof that Elon Musk needs to lay off the ketamine, here you go.

Here's Musk at the end of what was an hour long lie-fest, first with his entire DOGE crew, and then one on one with Fox host Bret Baier, pretending our rapist, liar, grifter, Hitler wanna be currently inhabiting the White House doesn't have a mean bone in his body.

BAIER: What's something that people wouldn't know about the president? You're pretty close to him now. You spend a lot of time with him. What's something that people wouldn't know? MUSK: I think the president is a good man. I think he is an honest man, and, I have yet to see him do anything mean, or anything that is wrong, that I would say morally wrong. Not even once.

What an insulting liar. Even his biggest MAGA apologists in the GOP don't try to pretend Trump doesn't have any faults. They just make excuses for or downplay them.

And the sorry excuse for a Fox "reporter" Baier didn't blink an eye and just moved on to the next topic.