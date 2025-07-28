Critics Not Falling For Trump's Latest Epstein Distraction

This isn't even a good try, Karoline Leavitt.
Critics Not Falling For Trump's Latest Epstein Distraction
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJuly 28, 2025

Once again, we can't believe what the Trump administration is saying. Malaysia has recently brokered an unconditional ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia to end deadly border clashes. Trump gets partial credit for adding pressure for the talks. Still, the agreement, reached after days of negotiations, was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who facilitated the talks.

Amid the backlash over the Epstein cover-up, and a lot is going on there, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took to the Bad App to give her boss credit for the ceasefire, saying he deserves the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize.

Enough with the distractions. The Washington Post reports that the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation, the two agencies at the center of the Epstein cover-up firestorm, “are breaking at the seams," and "Many are wondering how sustainable this is going to be for all the parties involved — be it the FBI director or attorney general.”

Yeah, that.

Critics poured in:

Fuck all the way off, Karoline, and take your gaslighting bullshit with you. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon