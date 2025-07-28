Critics Not Falling For Trump's Latest Epstein Distraction

Once again, we can't believe what the Trump administration is saying. Malaysia has recently brokered an unconditional ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia to end deadly border clashes. Trump gets partial credit for adding pressure for the talks. Still, the agreement, reached after days of negotiations, was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who facilitated the talks.

Amid the backlash over the Epstein cover-up, and a lot is going on there, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took to the Bad App to give her boss credit for the ceasefire, saying he deserves the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize.

President Trump made this happen.



Give him the Nobel Peace Prize! pic.twitter.com/raTYvUcDPL — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 28, 2025

Enough with the distractions. The Washington Post reports that the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation, the two agencies at the center of the Epstein cover-up firestorm, “are breaking at the seams," and "Many are wondering how sustainable this is going to be for all the parties involved — be it the FBI director or attorney general.”

Yeah, that.

Critics poured in:

